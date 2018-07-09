Menu
WORK UP A SWEAT: Cold weather hits the Fraser Coast but for German visitor Teresa Vlaoveic the weather is just like a German summer.
Weather

Coast experiences coldest day so far this year

Inge Hansen
by
9th Jul 2018 5:58 PM
GERMAN tourist Teresa Vlaoveic took advantage of the clear skies and soaked up rays while Hervey Bay residents shivered through the coldest morning in years.

Temperatures dropped to a chilly 1.9 degrees about 6.42am Monday according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Duty forecaster Jessica Gardner said the last time it was this cold was in 2015 when temperatures dropped to 1.5 degrees.

But the chill was nothing for Teresa, who is used to winter temperatures of -10 degrees in her hometown Aachen.

"It gets quite cool in the morning here but once it gets into the day it's just like summer (at home),” she said.

Teresa has been in Hervey Bay for one week so far and has extended her stay a further two weeks.

The backpacker planned to go to Melbourne but was enjoying the Bay's weather too much.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

