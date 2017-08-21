Coast experiences hot mid-August temps

Theo, Bobby, Paul and Debbie Sigmund from Germany in Hervey Bay during their three week holiday up the coast from Brisbane to Cairns.

It's beginning to feel more like winter

TEMPERATURES reached almost 30 degrees on the Fraser Coast on Thursday as the Bureau of Meteorology confirmed this year's winter was the hottest on record.

Forecaster Michael Paech said residents experienced hot weather over the weekend, with a cooler change on Sunday.

He said the temperatures and the forecast for late last week and the weekend were well above average for this time of year.

"This is because there is a surface trough moving through from the west bringing north to north westerly winds, as well as bringing warmer temperatures from the northern parts of the state,” Mr Paech said.

"(Friday) should be the last of the well-above-average temperatures for the Fraser Coast, with the forecast predicting 29 for Maryborough, 28 in Hervey Bay and 29 in Bundy.”

Mr Paech said the region had experienced the highest temperatures on record this winter, but could not provide a reason why.

"It's hard to pin point the actual cause of the hotter weather, but these high temperatures have not only been recorded on the Fraser Coast, but also in several other areas throughout Queensland,” Mr Paech said.

"We've had the warmest maximum temperatures recorded ever right across the state, but that's been mitigated with some of the lowest minimum temperatures throughout July and August ever.”

"Over the weekend, closer to average temperatures should return by Saturday, with a southerly wind to set in on Saturday and Sunday and back to cooler mornings by Sunday.”

Holiday makers Theo, Bobby, Paul and Debbie Sigmund from Germany were making the most of the warmer weather as they stopped in Hervey Bay for two nights before continuing north to Cairns.

"It's really nice here, we're very excited to be watching the whales tomorrow,” Mr Sigmund said.

"I'm not sure if it's normal to be enjoying a sunny warm day in winter.

"The family is really enjoying themselves, Australia is great.”