Coast finalists ready for tonight
THE Fraser Coast's Diner en Blanc event is just one of the 66 finalists vying to take home top accolades in the 2018 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards tonight.
With entries up 34 per cent this year, each of the 22 categories will be hotly contested.
Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manger Martin Simons said there were many first-time entrants making up the initial 98 nominees for the awards.
"The categories of Best New Business, Young Achiever, Health and the new Not-for-Profit attracted the largest number of submissions,” he said.
"The awards are an opportunity for companies, institutions and tourist operators to be recognised as one of the region's premier organisations, acknowledged by your industry, business peers and customers for doing well.”
Diner en Blanc volunteer host Daniel Sanderson said it was an honour to be nominated as one of the best events in the region, but none of the organisers did things for accolades.
"It was a privilege to bring this international event to the region and join the likes of major cities,” he said.
"I think it's amazing the region had all these types of events and not just the events but amazing to see people, businesses and events supported and recognised.
"These awards are a really great day to celebrate people across the Fraser Coast region.
"We all have the same mission in mind: better our community and make one of the best places in the world to live, work and have fun.”
This year's winners will be named at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay, on from 6.30pm tonight.
The judging panel includes three local Chamber of Commerce presidents, two FCTE board members and a senior lecturer at Sunshine Coast University.
Four new categories have been added this year including Online Retailing, Not-for-profit, Resort and Deluxe Accommodation and Best Dining Experience.
2018 FRASER COAST BUSINESS AND TOURISM FINALISTS
- Bar and Club Dining (new category)
- Beach House Hotel
- Hervey Bay RSL
- Maryborough RSL
Best Dining Experience (new category)
- Bayswater Bar & Grill
- The Vinyard Restaurant and Bar
Best Fraser Coast New Business
- Alowishus Delicious
- Bay Osteopathy and Injury Rehabilitation
- Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours
Charity & Not for Profit (new category)
- Hervey Bay Historical Museum
- Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre
- Rally for a Cause Inc
Customer Service
- Australian Hearing
- Coastal Wastewater Specialists
- Hervey Bay RSL
Education Provider
- Condy Park Kindergarten
- Maryborough State High School
- St James Lutheran College
Events and Events Management
- Diner en Blanc
- Dunga Derby
- FraserPop Pop Culture Festival
- Mary Poppins Festival
Fraser Coast Young Achiever of the Year
- Abby Blanke - Serenity Skin Spa
- Andrew Spence - Climate Control Systems
- Genna Lesmond - Beach House Hotel
General Accommodation
- Comfort Inn on Main
- Main Street Motel
- The Beach Motel
Hall of Fame inductee
- AATEC Office Technology
Health Provider
- Bay Osteopathy and Injury Rehabilitation
- River Heads Pharmacy
- Southern Cross Support Services
Innovation
- Climate Control Systems
- Hyne Timber
- Southern Cross Support Services
Marketing
- JR Marketing Group
- Kingfisher Bay Resort Group
- Maryborough State High School
Online Retailing (new category)
- BDM Academy
- Emj's Healthy Food
- Gould Social Media
- Blooms and Petals
Primary Industries and Agri-Business
- Barenuts
- Bamboo Land Nursery & Parklands
Professional and Small Business Services
- Bespoke Building Design
- Jessica Gunn Photography
- First Class Accounts
Resort and Deluxe Accommodation
- Aqua Aqua Luxury Penthouses
- Kingfisher Bay Resort
- Mantra Hervey Bay
Restaurants or Cafe
- Alowishus Delicious
- The Vinyard Restaurant and Bar
- Su Jus Bar
Retailing
- Comics n Pop
- Fisho's Tackle World Hervey Bay
- Serenity Skin Spa
Tourism - Land Based
- BreakOut the Room
- Hervey Bay Historical Museum
- Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum
Tourism - Marine Based
- Pacific Whale Foundation
- Tasman Venture
- Whalesong Cruises
Trade and Manufacturing
- Climate Control Systems
- Coastal Wastewater Specialists
- Hyne Timber
- Stroud Homes