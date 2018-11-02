Coast finalists ready for tonight

NOMINATED: Diner en Blanc Fraser Coast was nominated as one of three finalists in the 'Events and Events Management' category. Pictured here are 2017 hosts Danielle and Enzo Andreuzzi, Daniel Sanderson, Gareth and Jane Davies.

NOMINATED: Diner en Blanc Fraser Coast was nominated as one of three finalists in the 'Events and Events Management' category. Pictured here are 2017 hosts Danielle and Enzo Andreuzzi, Daniel Sanderson, Gareth and Jane Davies. Valerie Horton

THE Fraser Coast's Diner en Blanc event is just one of the 66 finalists vying to take home top accolades in the 2018 Fraser Coast Business and Tourism Awards tonight.

With entries up 34 per cent this year, each of the 22 categories will be hotly contested.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manger Martin Simons said there were many first-time entrants making up the initial 98 nominees for the awards.

"The categories of Best New Business, Young Achiever, Health and the new Not-for-Profit attracted the largest number of submissions,” he said.

"The awards are an opportunity for companies, institutions and tourist operators to be recognised as one of the region's premier organisations, acknowledged by your industry, business peers and customers for doing well.”

Diner en Blanc volunteer host Daniel Sanderson said it was an honour to be nominated as one of the best events in the region, but none of the organisers did things for accolades.

"It was a privilege to bring this international event to the region and join the likes of major cities,” he said.

"I think it's amazing the region had all these types of events and not just the events but amazing to see people, businesses and events supported and recognised.

"These awards are a really great day to celebrate people across the Fraser Coast region.

"We all have the same mission in mind: better our community and make one of the best places in the world to live, work and have fun.”

This year's winners will be named at the Beach House Hotel in Hervey Bay, on from 6.30pm tonight.

The judging panel includes three local Chamber of Commerce presidents, two FCTE board members and a senior lecturer at Sunshine Coast University.

Four new categories have been added this year including Online Retailing, Not-for-profit, Resort and Deluxe Accommodation and Best Dining Experience.

2018 FRASER COAST BUSINESS AND TOURISM FINALISTS

Bar and Club Dining (new category)

Beach House Hotel

Hervey Bay RSL

Maryborough RSL

Best Dining Experience (new category)

Bayswater Bar & Grill

The Vinyard Restaurant and Bar

Best Fraser Coast New Business

Alowishus Delicious

Bay Osteopathy and Injury Rehabilitation

Hervey Bay Eco Marine Tours

Charity & Not for Profit (new category)

Hervey Bay Historical Museum

Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre

Rally for a Cause Inc

Customer Service

Australian Hearing

Coastal Wastewater Specialists

Hervey Bay RSL

Education Provider

Condy Park Kindergarten

Maryborough State High School

St James Lutheran College

Events and Events Management

Diner en Blanc

Dunga Derby

FraserPop Pop Culture Festival

Mary Poppins Festival

Fraser Coast Young Achiever of the Year

Abby Blanke - Serenity Skin Spa

Andrew Spence - Climate Control Systems

Genna Lesmond - Beach House Hotel

General Accommodation

Comfort Inn on Main

Main Street Motel

The Beach Motel

Hall of Fame inductee

AATEC Office Technology

Health Provider

Bay Osteopathy and Injury Rehabilitation

River Heads Pharmacy

Southern Cross Support Services

Innovation

Climate Control Systems

Hyne Timber

Southern Cross Support Services

Marketing

JR Marketing Group

Kingfisher Bay Resort Group

Maryborough State High School

Online Retailing (new category)

BDM Academy

Emj's Healthy Food

Gould Social Media

Blooms and Petals

Primary Industries and Agri-Business

Barenuts

Bamboo Land Nursery & Parklands

Professional and Small Business Services

Bespoke Building Design

Jessica Gunn Photography

First Class Accounts

Resort and Deluxe Accommodation

Aqua Aqua Luxury Penthouses

Kingfisher Bay Resort

Mantra Hervey Bay

Restaurants or Cafe

Alowishus Delicious

The Vinyard Restaurant and Bar

Su Jus Bar

Retailing

Comics n Pop

Fisho's Tackle World Hervey Bay

Serenity Skin Spa

Tourism - Land Based

BreakOut the Room

Hervey Bay Historical Museum

Maryborough Military & Colonial Museum

Tourism - Marine Based

Pacific Whale Foundation

Tasman Venture

Whalesong Cruises

Trade and Manufacturing