Family 'blown away' by generous bid to give teen new boat

The community has rallied since Angus Campbell's tinny was stolen from the banks of the Noosa River.

THE mother of Coast teenager Angus Campbell, whose tinny was stolen off Noosa River, said she has been "blown away" by the positive support her son has received.

Following an article posted on the Sunshine Coast Daily's Facebook page, residents of the Coast have got behind the 14-year-old setting up a GoFundMe page.

By Sunday afternoon the page had raised $1,481, just $19 shy of the value of Mr Campbell's tinny.

"We are really blown away," Mrs Campbell said.

"All we wanted from the story was for the boat to be found."

The fundraising page was set up by Chris Newland who felt he had to do something when he saw the photo of Mr Campbell sat on the shore without his boat.

Mr Newland said both mates of his and strangers had donated to the page, and he'd even had people emailing him to pledge further donations.

He said he would organise a new boat for Mr Campbell this week.

"When I spoke to Angus's mum on the phone she was apprehensive about receiving the donations," he said.

"I had to squeeze her a bit to accept the idea."