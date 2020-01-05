Menu
Sandcastle building fundraiser – (L) 12yo Zeke, Edward and Kim Flexney. Photo: Cody Fox
Coast girl, 11, starts cancer fundraising revolution

George Seymour, Fraser Coast mayor
5th Jan 2020 12:03 PM
IN MY role as mayor I get to see a lot of very inspiring contributions by young people across the Fraser Coast.

This was certainly the case on Saturday at the annual sandcastle building competition at Scarness which raises funds for Relay for Life and Cancer Council Queensland.

There were about 50 entries in this year’s competition which was started by Monique Bailey a number of years ago.

Monique, who is 11 years old, is a member of the Tea and Toasters Relay for Life Team.

By hosting this annual event, on the beautiful beach at Hervey Bay, Monique has done a great thing for our community.

In 2015, at the age of just seven, she had the idea and the energy to get this event going to raise funds and awareness about cancer research and treatment.

Every year since then the beach has really come alive with stunning creations, all raising funds for a good cause.

We should be encouraging our young people to put forward their ideas, enthusiasm and energy for our community.

As was seen on Saturday, they have a lot to contribute and our community will be all the better for valuing and empowering them.

