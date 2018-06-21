Coast high on list of bushfire hot spots

AFTER a busy bushfire season last year, the Fraser Coast has been listed as one of the state's major hotspots.

New figures released on Thursday revealed the region is fifth on the latest Queensland Fire and Emergency Services bushfire hotspot lists.

It is the second year in a row the region has made the top five.

For the past four years, the Fraser Coast has averaged at almost 200 fires per season and it's a number local fire fighters want to see reduced.

Acting Maryborough RFS Area Director Craig Adams said the results echoed reports from fire fighters on the front line.

"The Fraser Coast has become a major flashpoint for bushfire activity in recent years and has averaged almost 200 fires a season, four years in a row," he said.

"Bushfire activity is trending upwards in terms of severity and the length of the season."

Mr Adams said local fire services were bracing for another busy season this year.

He said Coast residents should take advantage of the months leading up to the start of the 2018 bushfire season by preparing themselves and their properties especially after last year's fires.

On September 11 2017, a large bushfire broke out in Burrum Heads which threatened dozens of residential homes.

More than 20 crews including urban and rural fire fighting crews, air support and other emergency services were required at the blaze which took three days to bring under control.

Nearby residents were told to evacuate their homes after fire spotting, fanned by strong winds, caused the blaze to intensify.

The fire was about three times bigger than another which broke out in Eli Waters one day earlier where 10 crews were required on scene.

A total of 113 hectares of land was burned and by the time containment lines were in, it had increased to about 350 hectares.

Action has already been taken in a bid to ease the severity of bush fires this upcoming season with controlled burns already underway.

As part of the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service ongoing hazard reduction, burns have started on Fraser Island (K'Gari) and Woody Island (Tooliewah) and are expected to cease on July 31.

A QPWS spokeswoman said the controlled burns were part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

"The aim of these burns is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburned areas," she said.

"This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration."