A speed dating event will be held at Tinana Hotel.
Coast hotel has the need for speed...dating

Carlie Walker
10th Aug 2020 3:00 AM
FRASER Coast romantics, mark this date in your diary.

Tinana Hotel is hosting a speed dating event on August 15.

Hotel owner Davor Pilitovic said people had spent so long not being able to go out and enjoy themselves, the team at the Tinana Hotel thought the event would be a great way of getting people out again.

"We're encouraging people to have some fun," he said.

Mr Pilitovic said it had been a quiet time for many of the region's venues, which had been forced to close and then operate at a reduced capacity for an extended period.

The event was a fun way of generating business during a quiet time.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be limited to 10 men and 10 men.

Entry is $2 for men and free for women.

Bookings are essential.

To find out more, phone the organisers on 0411 319 597.

