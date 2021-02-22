Coast jobseekers to share in $1.2 million boost

Jobseekers in the Fraser Coast region are about to get a big boost.

They will be among more than 2000 Queensland jobseekers will undertake training and jobs, with the green light given to more than 80 community projects under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

Minister for Training and Skills Development Di Farmer last week announced the successful projects that will share in the $13.7 million funding.

The Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative supports the Wide Bay region by delivering community-based training and job opportunities to unemployed Queenslanders.

Member for Hervey Bay Adrian Tantari said the Wide Bay region had been successful in securing $1.2 million in funding for five projects that will assist 94 people.

“The organisations that have secured funding in this round will allow jobseekers in the Wide Bay region to develop their skills and make a difference in the community, Mr Tantari said.

“For example, Community Solutions Group has received funding to train 45 job seekers in Certificate III in Individual Support in Hervey Bay through its Community Careers project.

Member for Bundaberg Tom Smith said SQW projects support social enterprises that bring specialist support and employment opportunities for people who face disadvantages when applying for work.

“More than 56,000 people have been skilled for work since 2015, with more than 34,000 people finding a job as a direct result of participating in SQW projects or traineeships,” Mr Smith said.

“The projects connect jobseekers with the training and support they need to secure long-term employment.”

“We know that every dollar invested in Skilling Queenslanders for Work generates almost eight dollars in return, so it’s a great investment for Queensland.”

Skilling Queenslanders for Work funds skills development, training and job opportunities for unemployed, disengaged or disadvantaged Queenslanders through a suite of targeted skills and training programs.

Further information, including the full list of projects, is available at www.qld.gov.au/skillingqueenslanders or call 1300 369 935.