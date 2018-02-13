Menu
Coast junior named Australia's best domestic cricketer

Beth Mooney of the Heat bats during the Womens Big Bash League (WBBL) cricket match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars at Harrup Park, Mackay, Queensland, Friday, January 12, 2018. (AAP Image/Glenn Hunt) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Matthew McInerney
CAVALIERS product Beth Mooney capped a sensational year to be named the Women's Domestic Cricketer of the Year.

Mooney, who grew up in Hervey Bay and attended Xavier Catholic College, was awarded the gong at Cricket Australia's Allan Border Medal on Monday night.

She belted 482 runs at an average of 43.81 during the 2016-17 Women's Big Bash League, scoring five half-centuries, and finished the season with a strike rate of 115.58.

It was enough for the 29-year-old to be named both the WBBL and Brisbane Heat's Most Valuable Player.

She continued her incredible form in other formats.

She smashed the highest women's Twenty20 International score (117 not out) in Australia as the Southern Stars retained the Women's Ashes in October.

Mooney was named the International Cricket Council's T20I and Emerging Player of the Year.

The Queenslander was one of three final nominees for the Belinda Clark Award, which was won by Ellyse Perry.

