COAST KICK-OFF: Professional footballers come roaring in

IN ACTION: The Brisbane Roar takes on local players in Gladstone earlier this year. Matt Taylor GLA270719GAME

THE Fraser Coast is gripped by football fever as it prepares for a master-class with some of the nation's top players.

Brisbane Roar's A-league team will this week arrive in the region, accompanied by world-renowned coach Robbie Fowler.

Following the team's Wednesday afternoon arrival, residents will have the chance to watch the stars in action during a pre-season match at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct.

Roar will take on a team of hand-picked Wide Bay football stars.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour encouraged everyone in the community to make the most of having an elite football team on the Fraser Coast for five days.

Improving the region's sporting facilities played an important role in securing the top-tier visit, Cr Seymour said.

"The completion of the first stage of the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct has meant better facilities for local football players and a stronger ability to attract major events that require high-quality sporting fields,” he said.

"For those wanting to see how elite footballers practice and prepare, the Roar will have open training sessions at the sports precinct on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons while they will also be visiting Maryborough State High School on Friday.

"There is also a Brisbane Roar Team Dinner hosted by the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce at the Hervey Bay RSL on Thursday night, a coaching clinic on Saturday morning at the sports precinct with the team concluding their visit with a whale watching experience on Sunday morning.”

Cr Seymour said more than 2000 people had already registered to attend the match between the Brisbane Roar and the Wide Bay Select team.

"Tickets for the game are free but we are asking those who will be attending to please register to help us gauge numbers,” he said.

To register for free tickets to the Brisbane Roar game against a Wide Bay Select Team on Saturday 21 September at 5pm at the Fraser Coast Sports and Recreation Precinct, visit https://roarfrasercoast.eventbrite.com.au