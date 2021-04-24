Coast make-up queen beginning to build brand empire

Lisa Klein has been in the beauty business for more than a decade. Now, she’s got plans to expand in a big way. Picture: Isabella Magee

Lisa Klein has been in the beauty business for more than a decade. Now, she’s got plans to expand in a big way. Picture: Isabella Magee

From her home studio, Lisa Klein has spent more than a decade building a reputation as the Coast’s best make-up artist.

Now, she’s shifting into a shop space in the centre of the Bay and has big plans for what’s next.

Her new studio is located at 3 Central Ave Plaza, Pialba, diagonally across from the Commonwealth Bank.

While the studio’s official launch will be next month, Lisa told the Chronicle her move was led by plans to expand her business to include retail products.

MUA Lisa Klein specialises in “airbrushing”, a makeup technique which makes you “look better in photos”. Picture: Isabella Magee

“I‘ve got a lot of fantastic local support, the locals have always supported me and who I am and now the Bay’s really growing,” Lisa said.

“(The makeup) is based in Italy, and it’s called MIA makeup … All the products are 100 per cent Italian made and I’ll have makeup and skincare.

“It’s a very full range, there’ll be over 1,000 products … It’s a great everyday woman kind of range, it’s something people will be able to stock up their own personal kit with.”

Lisa plans to have retail stores across Australia and New Zealand. Picture: Isabella Magee

As her business expands, so too does Lisa’s need for helping hands.

“I’m looking for a senior makeup artist and a shop manager, who will be hired part-time to start with and move into full time … (people who) are dedicated, wanting to be involved,” she said.

With plans to open up more stores across Australia and New Zealand, Lisa is also looking for “shop managers and a marketing manager.”

“Hervey Bay will be our first retail shop and then we plan to expand and have shops in areas such as Sunshine Coast, Gladstone, Rockhampton,” Lisa told the Chronicle.



“I‘ve always been full-time, have always taken on as much as I can handle on my own but now that I’ll have staff working for me, it will allow more availability for people to experience the Lisa Klein experience.”



You can send a resume and cover letter to info@lisaklein.com.au.



Lisa’s products will be available in-store and online within the next month.