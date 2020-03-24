Man allegedly busted importing 4.5kg of cocaine

A MAN returning from Singapore was arrested at Gold Coast Airport at the weekend, accused of importing cocaine in two suitcases.

Police allege a 35-year-old from Palm Beach was chosen for a full baggage examination on Saturday because he displayed nervous and erratic behaviour through the customs clearance area.

It is alleged three bags of white power were found concealed in the lining of two suitcases.

The bags were weighted and presumptive testing indicated the substance in each bag was almost 4.5kg of cocaine, police allege.

Further testing will be completed by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) to examine the exact weight and purity of the substance.

A 35-year-old from Palm Beach has been charged after allegedly importing 4.5kg of cocaine from Singapore to the Gold Coast Airport on Saturday March 21. Photo: Australian Federal Police

The man was arrested by AFP officers and charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, namely cocaine, and possessing a commercial quantity of a border-controlled drug, namely cocaine, contrary to sections 307.1(1) and section 307.5(1) of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth).

The maximum penalty for these offences is life imprisonment.

The man was remanded in custody.

ABF Queensland Regional Commander Chris Waters said the work carried out by the ABF had not stopped as a result of COVID-19 and "our borders remain strong".

"It is business as usual when it comes to detecting illicit substances and stopping illegal imports," Commander Waters said.

AFP Northern Commander Operations Jamie Strauss said the AFP and its partners maintained a vigilant presence at Australia's major designated airports.

"This is a message for organised crime networks seeking to exploit a global crisis - this is not a time to think our borders are a soft target. We will continue enforcing the law and put people before the courts, for the safety of all Australians."

Originally published as Coast man allegedly busted importing 4.5kg of cocaine