Coast man allegedly caught with hundreds of child sex images

CHILD porn charges have been laid against a Hervey Bay man, allegedly caught with hundreds of explicit images of victims as young as six.

An officer from the Child Protection Investigation Unit told the Chronicle the images were alleged discovered on the man's phone during a routine check of his Urraween home.

The officer alleged the 31-year-old man had accessed the illicit material through the popular phone app Kik Messenger.

Between 300 and 400 images of child exploitation material were reportedly found on the mobile phone.

"Some of the children were as young as five or six years old," the officer said.

"[The children in the images] were in some explicit positions."

Police will investigate whether the man had allegedly contacted known sex offenders to obtain the images.

The alleged offender was arrested and kept at the police watch house overnight.

He will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.