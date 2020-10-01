Coast man charged over alleged cop assault

A MAN allegedly became aggressive towards police when he was arrested on September 29.

The 44-year-old Maryborough man was charged with assault police, obstruct police and commit a public nuisance.

It was alleged that about 6pm, police were called to an address in Oxford Street, Maryborough, as a result of a man making threats towards another person.

Police arrived and attempted to speak to the man however he allegedly became aggressive towards police.

Police subsequently arrested the man.

He is due to appear in the Maryborough Magistrates Court on October 27.