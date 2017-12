A 57-YEAR-OLD Maryborough man will appear in court after police discovered he was keeping an unregistered weapon at his home.

Police officers searched his Frank St, Maryborough property on December 25 and located an unregistered Category A rifle with no bolt.

The rifle was not secured as per weapons licensing requirements.

The man was charged for unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to secure the weapon correctly.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on January 23.