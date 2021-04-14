The book, written by Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, focuses on the life and works of Cecil Lowther.

A book written by Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour is set to be launched this month at the Maryborough Library.

The book focuses on the life and works of Cecil Lowther, a prolific writer who between 1911 and 1951 published over 900 poems in the Maryborough Chronicle under the pen name Bannerman.

These poems provide insightful, vivid and sometimes funny windows into the past.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour has published a comprehensive biography and collection of all of Lowther’s works.

“He had a keen eye for detail and a jolly sense of humour, but his defining characteristic was his positive spirit – he always saw the best in people and sought to lift up the community,” Cr Seymour said.

“He made sure that people making a contribution were recognised.

“Many of poems referenced his workmates at the large engineering firm Walkers Ltd, where he worked for over 60 years.

“Cecil Lowther was a prolific writer whose work focused principally on the social, political and sporting life of Maryborough. His work is important for our history.”

Lowther worked dutifully at Walkers Ltd, helping to build trains, ships and other machinery.

The sense of duty, dedication and conscientiousness that he brought to his trade can also be seen in his writing career, which similarly spanned many years, Cr Seymour said.

Three books have been published; a shorter book of selected versus and two volumes which contain all of the known poems.

The launch will be held at Maryborough Library on April 22 from 12pm.

The event is free but bookings are essential.

To find out more or to make a booking, call 4190 5688.

Originally published as Coast Mayor pens book about Maryborough poet