Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Coast motorbike shop destroyed by fire

by ANDREW POTTS
21st Mar 2021 7:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EIGHT fire crews are battling to control a furious blaze which has engulfed a popular Gold Coast motorcycle shop this evening.

Emergency services were called to the Ultimate Motorbikes KTM, Indian & Polaris Gold Coast at Nerang's Lawrence Drive at 5.52pm.

 

Fire destroys KTM Motorcycles at Nerang on the Gold Coast. Picture: Lee Clarke
Fire destroys KTM Motorcycles at Nerang on the Gold Coast. Picture: Lee Clarke

 


Fire crews have arrived on-scene to find the building fully engulfed by the fire.

Police are on-scene but are waiting until the blaze is contained before determining if CIB detectives will be called in or if it will be declared a crime scene.

More to come.

Originally published as Coast motorbike shop destroyed by fire

More Stories

editors picks emergency fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kate Jones: ‘I could not walk out my front door’

        Premium Content Kate Jones: ‘I could not walk out my front door’

        Politics Annastacia Palaszczuk, Kate Jones and Deb Frecklington are the latest female politicians to detail alleged sexual assaults and harassment.

        COURT: Fraser Coast dads who broke the law

        Premium Content COURT: Fraser Coast dads who broke the law

        News A list of dads who have faced Fraser Coast courts for their crimes

        Man dies, baby seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

        Premium Content Man dies, baby seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

        News Paramedics from QAS and the Bundaberg and Sunshine Coast based rescue choppers were...

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Boom towns: Property price peaks spread across Queensland

        Property Hundreds of areas experience real estate price boom