Coast mourns rugby league legend Edward 'Ted' Weber

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Fraser Coast community has lost a local champion with the death of Edward "Ted” Weber.

Weber died on June 19 at the age of 86.

He worked tirelessly in the Maryborough community.

In 2007 he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for service to rugby league and the Wide Bay community.

His community work included the development of vocational education programs.

He was a Maryborough Councillor for many years as well as being on executive committees at various community groups.

Weber was involved at all levels of the sport: senior, junior, Wide Bay, Queensland, Australian Rugby League and as a director of the former Crushers Rugby League Club.

Highlights of his rugby league involvement include managing the 1994 Queensland State of Origin team, touring England with the World Cup-winning Kangaroos, and his appointment as the Queensland Rugby League Wide Bay chairman.

Weber was a rugby league historian and published a book about the local history of rugby league, Hard Yards Rugby League Recollections Maryborough 1910-2010.

He helped organise a plaque at Suncorp Stadium that contained the names of 789 men to play for Queensland, researching who from the Fraser Coast had worn a famous Maroon jersey since the state played its first game in 1908.

His hours of research found 19 players, dating back to August "Waxie” Pioch in 1910.

Weber's funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10.30am at the Heritage Chapel, Maryborough Crematorium.