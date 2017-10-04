Coast mum makes court debut over offence on police officer

CANDICE Maree Godber has never been in trouble with the law before but on Tuesday, she fronted court for the first time in her life.

The 37-year-old mother was charged with obstructing a police officer.

Police conducted a search Godber's address in Aldershot on September 11, where she committed the offence.

When asked to stay where she was, Godber sat down on a couch and played with her phone.

Godber pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Her defence lawyer Travis George said Godber's lack of contact with police in the past made her unsure as to how she was supposed to act in this situation.

George said Godber's offence was on the less serious spectrum of the charge, which can carry a jail sentence.

Magistrate John Smith fined Godber $450.

No conviction was recorded.