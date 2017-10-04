28°
News

Coast mum makes court debut over offence on police officer

Annie Perets
by

CANDICE Maree Godber has never been in trouble with the law before but on Tuesday, she fronted court for the first time in her life.

The 37-year-old mother was charged with obstructing a police officer.

Police conducted a search Godber's address in Aldershot on September 11, where she committed the offence.

When asked to stay where she was, Godber sat down on a couch and played with her phone.

Godber pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Her defence lawyer Travis George said Godber's lack of contact with police in the past made her unsure as to how she was supposed to act in this situation.

George said Godber's offence was on the less serious spectrum of the charge, which can carry a jail sentence.

Magistrate John Smith fined Godber $450.

No conviction was recorded.

Topics:  fccourt fccrime fraser coast maryborough magistrates court

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Rare negatives capture our region's history

Rare negatives capture our region's history

Rare images of historic local scenes produced from tin plates and glass negatives will be noted in the region’s history books.

  • News

  • 4th Oct 2017 5:00 PM

Ice cream truck in Bruce Hwy crash

The scene of a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Tinana.

A ice cream truck was involved in a two-car crash at Tinana.

First sod turned on $340k footpath for Burrum Heads

LAYING THE PATH: The first sod of the new Burrum Heads footpath is turned by Burrum Heads Progress Association president Brad Dyson (centre), councillor Rolf Light (left) and member for Hinkler Keith Pitt (right).

The new footpath will link community buildings with Burrum Heads.

Maryborough's ALDI store to close, reopen with fresh look

Aldi sign.

Maryborough's ALDI store will close for a short time.

Local Partners