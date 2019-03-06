Coast music talents take the stage for leading ensemble

ENSEMBLE MASTERS: FCAC music students Zoe Alloway, Andries Du Plooy, Mia Van Teijlingen and Charlotte Hilton are among the dozens of students heading off to the State Honours Ensemble Program Capricornia program this weekend.

ENSEMBLE MASTERS: FCAC music students Zoe Alloway, Andries Du Plooy, Mia Van Teijlingen and Charlotte Hilton are among the dozens of students heading off to the State Honours Ensemble Program Capricornia program this weekend. Cody Fox

SINCE he first heard the school band play at assembly, Andries Du Plooy has always loved music.

After years of playing the trumpet in both Yarrilee State School and Fraser Coast Anglican College bands, the Year 9 student will have his time to shine on stage in one of Queensland's leading ensemble programs.

Nine FCAC students have been selected to perform at the State Honours Ensemble Program Capricornia in Rockhampton at the weekend.

The program, hosted by Queensland Conservatorium, Griffith University, brings together dozens of musicians from across the state for a weekend of music-making and practice, culminating in a concert on Sunday.

Students from Aldridge State High School, Gin Gin State High School, Maryborough State High School and Bundaberg's Shalom College will also attend the weekend program.

The program means a lot to 14-year-old Andries, who one day hopes to become an accomplished musician.

"I just love the excitement and the joy playing an instrument brings,” Andries said.

"It teaches you so much, it's like learning another language.

"It's my first time participating in this program so I'm pretty excited to see what happens.”

During the workshops, the students will have the opportunity to work alongside conductors from the Queensland Conservatorium, Griffith University in a variety of ensembles and orchestras.

FCAC music students - Bacl (L-R) Rachael Hurford, Anna Dakin, Jack Bortolanza, Jasmine Grumetza, Kaitlin Edmondstone and Andries Du Plooy. Front (L-R) Charlotte Hilton, Mia Van Teijlingen and Zoe Alloway. Cody Fox

Andries will take the stage with fellow musicians Rachael Hurford, Anna Dakin, Jack Bortolanza, Jasmine Grumetza, Kaitlin Edmondstone, Charlotte Hilton, Mia Van Teijlingen and Zoe Alloway.

He said he was confident about the performance with the group of skilled musicians.

"They're pretty confident in themselves and have a lot of potential,” he said.