Coast musicians jam their way into prestigious music program

Fraser Coast Anglican College musicians off to the State Honours Ensemble Program - Toivo Blanc, Chloe Hurford, Ellie Northfield, Jennifer Bebington, Zoe Alloway, Mia van Teijlingen, Sienna Hilton and Charlotte Hilton. Maiya Zveniyka, Theo Bali, Max Bali, Jack Bortolanza, Vada Thaggard and Paul Blanc are absent. Contributed

MIA van Teijlingen has always longed to follow in the musical footsteps of her sister Liana.

And the Fraser Coast Anglican College student will be doing just that next week as she heads to a prestigious music program hosted by Griffith University.

14 students from FCAC were accepted into the State Honours Ensemble Program - Middle School, presented by the Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University in Bundaberg.

The students will attend the two and a half day intensive program along with some of Queensland's finest young musicians, before the main concert is held over July 20-22 at Bundaberg Christian College.

For young Mia, this is her chance to follow in her sister's footsteps.

"My sister Liana has been fortunate enough to be accepted in several SHEP programs in Rockhampton and Brisbane over the past few years and culminated in being accepted and attending the Pacific Honours Ensemble Program held in Seattle, Washington in 2016,” Mia said.

FCAC principal Joe Wright said it was tremendous to see so many students accepted into the program.

"These students have worked extremely hard with their teachers, and it is wonderful to see their commitment and passion being rewarded in this way,” Mr Wright said.

"Our college community is very excited about the wonderful opportunity this presents for our students and to see them further develop as talented musicians.

"We are all looking forward to hearing all about their experiences when they return.”