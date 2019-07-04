Coast NAIDOC Ball adds 'Touch of Sparkle'

DON'T MISS: Shawnie Blucher, Jessie Mordey and Kaim Beezley at the NAIDOC Ball last year.

DON'T MISS: Shawnie Blucher, Jessie Mordey and Kaim Beezley at the NAIDOC Ball last year. Inge Hansen

HAVE you got your ticket for the annual highlight of the Fraser Coast's NAIDOC week calendar?

To celebrate this year's theme 'Voice, Treaty, Truth' guests are invited to come dressed in "A Touch of Sparkle" on July 13.

Starting at 6pm in the Hervey Bay Boat Club, for $100 a ticket, patrons will be treated to a buffet dinner, complimentary drink, photo booth, lucky door prize, a surprise guest speaker and the smooth sounds of Soul City.

Committee member Alissa Lowe said tickets were selling fast.

"We will have complimentary soft drink all night for designated drivers because we are supporting people's deadly choices not to drink and drive," she said.

"The event will also highlight the NAIDOC awards, celebrating the great achievements within our community.

"There will be 12 tables at the ball, with half decorated with a Torres Straight islander flavour and half with an aboriginal flavour."

The committee has been planning the event since October last year and hopes to attract 90-120 people.

Tickets are available from MACorp in Maryborough by calling 4122 4382 or Nullawokka Gallery in Hervey Bay on 0455 602 005.

Events for NAIDOC Week in Hervey Bay begin with a church service and flag raising on July 7 at 9am at Kal'ang Respite Centre.

On Monday, July 8 a free barbecue breakfast and flag raising will be held from 7am at the Fraser Coast Discovery Sphere, followed by a Ghundus Disco at Hervey Bay PCYC for ages 5-12 the same day.

On July 9, Scarness Park will host a free Family Fun Day, Dhaanban Birrabam Djali, from 10am to 2pm with NAIDOC Awards at the same location from noon.

On July 12, the Annual NAIDOC Golf Day will start at Hervey Bay Golf Club for $75 a ticket with an 8am breakfast for a 9am tee off.