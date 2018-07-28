Coast netballer shoots, scores top award

LAROCHELLE Nel is another step closer to her goal of playing professional netball after netting herself a prestigious award.

The Fraser Coast Anglican Collage student spent a day meeting Olympians, workshopping Olympic issues and learning about the International Olympic Movement.

The day concluded with an official awards presentation ceremony at Somerville House in Brisbane where LaRochelle was given the Pierre de Coubertin Award.

The award celebrates high school students for their outstanding sportsmanship and overall dedication to pursuing excellence.

Fraser Coast Anglican College netball player LaRochelle Nel Contributed

LaRochelle said she was nominated by her school for her leadership on and off the court. The Year 12 student said she was surprised to have won.

"I was very honoured,” she said.

"There were a lot of other students that really deserved it.”

The 17-year-old is currently playing for the Wide Bay Wildcats in the under-19s squad and working towards being sighted by the Queensland under-19s team.

Off the court, LaRochelle is hoping to finish Year 12 on a "high note” and head off to university next year to study physiotherapy.

This year there were 104 award recipients in Queensland with LaRochelle being one of seven Fraser Coast students to receive the award.

The other winners were:

Bryce Robinson - St Mary's College

Jake Lund - Xavier Catholic College

Jay-lee Hippolite - St James Lutheran College

Hannah Karrasch - Aldridge State High School

Caitlyn Hanrahan - Maryborough State High School

Gracie Eadie - Urangan State High School