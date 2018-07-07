Coast on demand: Southern buyers head north to invest

SOLD: Raine and Horne sales manager Tim Wessling isn't surprised by the growing interest in Hervey Bay.

DEMAND for property in the Fraser Coast region has skyrocketed with new figures revealing substantially more potential buyers are searching the area for property.

The latest realestate.com.au Property Outlook revealed that views on its listings in the Fraser Coast area had increased by 33.8 per cent in the past quarter compared with the same time last year.

This was the second highest increase in Queensland, second only to Gladstone.

Interest has predominately stemmed from the outer suburbs of Sydney, New South Wales, according to Raine and Horne Hervey Bay sales manager Tim Wessling.

"These people are relocating up the coast around areas like Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Lismore and the Fraser Coast," he said.

"There's a very strong enquiry from northern NSW because here it's cheaper."

Mr Wessling said a person living in Sydney might sell for a higher figure and as they moved up the coast for a seachange they would buy for less and have money left over for the lifestyle they've always wanted.

"That's money in their pocket," he said.

"Normally places like the Gold Coast would be considered too expensive so people will opt for places like the Sunshine Coast, Tin Can Bay and here (Fraser Coast)."

School holidays also bring a surge of enquiries as families who choose to holiday in Hervey Bay express their interest in buying property.

REA Group chief economist Nerida Conisbee said many regional areas had experienced a lack of interest in their property markets and price drops in recent years, but that had now started to turn around.

She said the local economy had improved in the Fraser Coast, as had many lifestyle and tourism markets throughout Queensland.

A number of multi-million projects have been approved for the region worth a combined $320 million including residential developments.

Ms Conisbee said any region with a strong tourism market also reaped the benefits of a booming Chinese holiday market, particularly beachside locations.

She said the lift in demand for the Fraser Coast could also be driven in part by rising employment in the area.

Ms Conisbee said regional Queensland was on the way up generally with the figures revealing a bigger lift in prospective buyers and renters in the Fraser Coast region than Brisbane.

Brisbane experienced an increase of just 5.9 per cent during the same period.

The report found there were five major regional towns or centres where demand had increased by 30 per cent or more compared with the same time last year.

Gladstone had the biggest surge in demand of 39.1 per cent, followed by the Fraser Coast, 33.8 per cent, Gympie 32.2 per cent, Mackay 31.1 per cent, and then Bundaberg 30 per cent.

Ms Conisbee said while things where slowing down in the southern powerhouse markets of Sydney and Melbourne, other areas, particularly regional areas were starting to surge.

The data was collated using information gathered from more than 80 million searches in the buy section of realestate.com.au in the past quarter and analysed all levels of demand, buying and renting.

Ms Conisbee predicted values would continue to moderate in Melbourne and Sydney in the next six months, but other markets would hold up well.

"Regional Queensland is seeing a pick-up in demand everywhere except the Gold Coast, which appears to be experiencing a post Commonwealth Games hangover,'' she said.