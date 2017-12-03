Coast on flood watch ahead of severe weather event

Maryborough weather watch - The Mary River at Petrie Park, Tiaro in October.

THE Fraser Coast could experience a month's worth of rain within the next two days.

It comes as a potentially severe weather system heads towards the region strengthening throughout the day.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a Flood Watch on Saturday for coastal catchments south of Mackay to the New South Wales border.

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie said the system was caused by a surface trough combined with an upper trough.

"We will see showers and storm activity today continuing particularly overnight before it spreads out and becomes more widespread tomorrow," she said.

"In Maryborough, the (storm) has potential to be severe and tomorrow as well."

Ms Pattie said the heaviest rainfall would hit overnight.

Mary River's catchment area is currently on flood watch due to the expected falls which could reach 80-180mm a day.

Although Wide Bay will receive significantly lower river level rises than in October, significant rain is expected to fall.

Hervey Bay broke a record for the wettest October with 427.8mm of rain recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology.

The last time the Bay came close to this October total was in 2005 with 204mm recorded.

Ms Pattie said the predicted storms were likely to be isolated however heavy rain was expected to cover more ground.

The wet weather should subside by Wednesday however slight chances of rain are still on the cards.

As for Thursday and Friday, a maximum of 31 degrees is expected in Hervey Bay while Maryborough is expected to reach a top of 33 degrees.

Rain is predicted to return come Saturday with up to 0.04mm likely to fall in Maryborough and 0.02mm in the Bay.