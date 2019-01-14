Coast police urge vigilance after spate of 'sneak breaks'

A SPATE of "sneak breaks" across the Fraser Coast has prompted police to urge residents to be vigilant and keep doors locked even when they are home.

The warning comes just weeks after police reported a spike in break-ins over the holiday season.

Hervey Bay Police Senior Constable Tom MacKinnon said the "sneak breaks", where offenders gain entry through unsecured doors or entrances, were increasingly happening while residents were home.

He said these break-ins were spread across the region.

"Many burglars are opportunistic by nature meaning that if we are extra vigilant in keeping doors and windows locked we can reduce the chances of being victim to these offences," Sr Cst MacKinnon said.

"We have a few hot months ahead so now is a good time to get in the habit of locking screen doors and closing windows in rooms which are not in use."

Since December 6, there have been at least 17 break and enters across Hervey Bay alone.

Five occurred between Craignish and Dundowran while another five were reported in Eli Waters.

Four were reported in Urangan, three in Torquay and others occurred in Scarness and Kawungan.

In Maryborough, of the latest break-ins led to the arrest of three young adults who allegedly menaced people inside a home with a baseball bat at the weekend.

Officers were called to an address in Bryant St about 8pm on Friday.

Police allege the victims were threatened with a baseball bat and had their mobile phones and some of their clothes stolen.

A 21-year-old man and two women aged 19 and 20 were arrested on Saturday and charged with robbery.

All three will face Maryborough Magistrates Court today.