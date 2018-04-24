Coast recycling: Residents urged to reduce contamination

FRASER Coast Regional Council has confirmed it will continue to collect kerbside recycling, making the statement after Ipswich council went back and forth recently to decide to scrap its recycling plan.

But Fraser Coast Acting Mayor Rolf Light said contamination levels locally for collected recycling material are high, and urged residents to focus on what they put into their yellow bins.

"At present the level of contamination on the Fraser Coast is as high as 52% of a load," Cr Light said.

"That is a lot of material that has to be sorted and the waste taken to landfill.

"The more rubbish in the mix increases the chance that rubbish will get into the recycling load and be rejected by or other processors."

A list if what can be placed in the recycling bins is available on the recycling page of the council's page here.

"China, which was a huge market for recycled materials, has placed restrictions on recycling," Cr Light said.

"They have not stopped taking recyclable materials, they just wanted a cleaner product and will not import material contaminated with rubbish.

"If we want to be able to continue to access that market we have to ensure that our recycled material is uncontaminated."