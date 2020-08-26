Coast remains virus-free despite restrictions breach

THE Fraser Coast remains COVID-19-free despite a breach of restrictions by a New South Wales couple.

The couple is currently being quarantined in Maryborough after being found in Hervey Bay.

Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Tony Clowes confirmed the man, 59 and woman, 50, both from Banora Point, were fined $4003 each.

The couple crossed the border on August 13 and travelled directly to Hervey Bay.

A spokesman from Queensland Health said it could not comment on individual cases, including whether the couple had been tested for COVID-19.

"However there are currently no active COVID-19 cases in the Wide Bay Health and Hospital Service area," he said.

"Contact tracing alerts are updated regularly, however there are currently no alerts for the Wide Bay HHS area.

"Our focus remains on testing people with symptoms as quickly as possible. Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, runny nose, fatigue and loss of smell and/or taste."