Coast residents expect an unusual and quiet Easter weekend

THE Easter long weekend will be a little different this year, as coronavirus restrictions have severely limited residents’ ability to meet with family and travel.

However, for at least one Poona man, the restrictions mean a pleasant, quiet Easter.

Ken Ward had a positive outlook about Easter, saying local fish stocks would not be decimated by tourists and there would be less noise pollution in the seaside community.

Mr Ward said there wouldn’t be boats speeding out on the water, and the lack of tourists meant there would be a lot less litter left behind.

He said aside from not being able to visit his family, he said this Easter was the best for him.

But not all Poona residents share Mr Ward’s optimism.

For resident Helen Caesar, the unusual Easter meant a quiet stay indoors at home.

She said she was cautious that authorities would clamp down severely over the break in the wake of the coronavirus restrictions.

Maryborough residents Tony and Adelle Ruback echoed the quiet Easter sentiment.

Mr Ruback said they would usually meet up with the family at the beach over the long weekend but it wouldn’t be possible under current circumstances.

He said they would be having a quiet Easter at home.

Mr Ruback said simply staying at home during Easter was what residents should do and advised residents to “think of the long term, and think of the community.”