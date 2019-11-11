Coast residents urged to prepare for worst as bushfires rage

The fire front rages on the top of Black Snake Range on Sunday evening. Photo taken from Thorneside Rd, Widgee.

AS BUSHFIRES continue to ravage the Fraser Coast’s neighbouring regions, residents are urged to be prepared.

Over the past few days, an “unstoppable” fire was moving towards properties in the Black Snake Range, southwest of Gympie, according to a resident of the area who called triple-0 a number of times over the weekend.

Further south, a firefighter is recovering in hospital after surgery on a badly-broken leg suffered during the height of the Cooroibah fire on Friday night at the Sunshine Coast.

With another difficult week ahead and temperatures in the mid-to-high 30s expected, Fraser Coast residents have been reminded of the importance to be prepared.

Fraser Coast Regional Council has urged residents to create a Bushfire Survival Plan.

Queensland Rural Fire Service encourage people to prepare by doing the following during these devastating fires:

Prepare homes by clearing leaves from rooves and gutters and trim low-lying branches from the ground surrounding houses.

Consider what you will do to protect pets and livestock.

Tune in to warnings: Don’t assume you will receive a warning as a fire approaches.

To stay up to date and monitor current bushfires, visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map.html