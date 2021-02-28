Coast rider dies after highway off ramp crash
A motorbike rider has died following a major two-vehicle crash on a Bruce Highway off-ramp.
A Queensland Police Service report stated around 9.40am a motorbike was travelling south on the Bruce Highway at Elimbah before exiting and colliding with a four-wheel-drive at the intersection of the off-ramp and Pumicestone Road.
Rider critical as crash shuts down highway off ramp
The rider was assessed for critical injuries, with a high acuity response unit on scene.
However, the 73-year-old male rider from Landsborough couldn't be saved and died at the scene.
The driver of the four-wheel-drive, a 59-year-old man, was uninjured but was taken in a stable condition to Caboolture Hospital.
Pumicestone Rd was closed for some time as a result of the crash but was reopened at 12.40pm.
The Forensic Crash Unit is appealing to anyone with dashcam footage to please contact police.
Investigations are continuing.