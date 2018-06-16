Coast road where a speeder is nabbed every minute and a half

GOTCHA: Queensland Police movable cameras have caught thousands of speeders on our roads.

A SPEEDING motorist was caught every minute and a half at the worst speeding hotspot on the Fraser Coast.

A movable police speed camera operated on Maryborough's Kent St for about 18 hours during 2017 and issued 733 speeding tickets.

Those tickets cost drivers at least $123,144 in fines. As previously revealed in the Fraser Coast Chronicle, the region's drivers paid $1 million in speeding fines in 2017.

Police documents obtained through a Right to Information request revealed the region's high-speed hotspots.

Two different speed cameras on Boat Harbour Dr, one in Pialba and one in Torquay, issued nearly 1000 tickets.

The camera at Pialba ran for 29 hours and issued 349 tickets, one every five minutes.

The speed camera in Torquay ran for about 52 hours and caught 579 speeding drivers, about one every six minutes.

The police documents also revealed the coast's worst hoon was nabbed at more than 70km/h over the speed limit. The driver was caught driving at 171km/h in a 100 zone in the Maryborough area, the highest speed recorded in the Fraser Coast area in 2017.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said many drivers went into "autopilot", especially on streets they knew well.

"Often when people are on the roads they drive every day, they go into autopilot mode. They think 'I know these roads' and don't switch on. That's a form of driver distraction which is one of the fatal five," she said.

"On suburban roads there are so many other road users. You have to deal not only with other cars, but pedestrians, cyclists, children. That just adds complexity to driving.

"When you speed you give yourself and your car less time to react to anything unexpected."

Regional road policing boss Inspector Peter Flanders said every traffic cop will have "two or three" serious high-speed crashes they have responded to that will stick with them forever.

"To be honest, my first reaction at every major crash I attend is anger," he said.

"It's just such a pointless waste. I have never been to a crash that needed to happen. You just think that this person did not need to die." -NewsRegional