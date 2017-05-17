Coast sanctuary curator "beaten in road rage attack"

WHAT should have been a simple trip to pick up stock feed ended in hospital for Ray Revill who was allegedly bashed in a shock road rage attack yesterday.

Paramedics treated Mr Revill after he returned from the scene at a stock feed store on Old Gayndah Rd about 3.30pm.

The Maryborough wildlife sanctuary curator, known for his love of dingoes and native animals, told the Chronicle he was tail-gated and beaten by a stranger.

"He was driving so far up behind me the whole way I couldn't even see the badge on his bonnet," Mr Revill told the Chronicle.

OUCH: Ray Revill talking to emergency services after he was reportedly attacked by an angry driver.

"So I pulled into the stock feed place and got out, and one bloke got out of the other car, too."

Mr Revill said he exchanged words with the man before the situation escalated.

"I told him 'you're a menace to the road' and then his son, I think it was his son, got out of the car too," he said.

"He hit me quite a number of times across the face."

Ray was left with a gash above his left eye and a nasty headache.

He was last night on his way to hospital for an x-ray.

The alleged attack has been reported to police.