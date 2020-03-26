Coast school leaders ready for mass closure

Maryborough State High School students use FaceTime to connect with peers working remotely.

FRASER COAST schools are ready to go remote.

Following the announcement of all Queensland schools going student-free next week, the region’s education leaders assured the community they were prepared.

At Maryborough State High School, communication technology is already playing a role in the classroom as many students learn from home.

Students this week used Facetime to learn alongside “buddies” in the classroom.

Hervey Bay State High School principal Julie Learoyd said the school was prepared for this transition.

“We are well advanced in our preparations to respond to the evolving nature of COVID-19,” she said.

“Next week we will continue this work.

“This is a challenging, complex time, the nature of which we have never experienced, but our strength through this period is in the strength of our relationships. Thank you for your ongoing support and understanding.”

In a statement on the Aldridge State High School Facebook page, it was announced all senior exams scheduled for next week would be postponed.

“All assignments can still be submitted electronically while students are working from home,” the post read.

“Students are encouraged to continue to access their set work and teachers during this break.”