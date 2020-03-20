Coast school student, family being tested for coronavirus

A FRASER COAST school student and their family are being tested for coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for St Mary's College, Maryborough, confirmed a letter had been sent home advising parents of the situation.

The Chronicle has seen a copy of the letter, written by school principal Stephan le Roux.

It says the family members had submitted themselves to Queensland Health for testing and were now self-isolating.

"There is little likelihood of transmission within our school and I have not been advised of the need for other students or staff to be isolated at this time," the letter reads.

The school spokeswoman said the testing was routine and there was a "slim chance" the results would be positive.

The family will let the school know as soon as the results come back.

The spokeswoman said she understood the student was continuing learning from home.

Meanwhile, the school has a "strict policy" in place regarding hygiene, cleanliness and communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

This includes a significant increase in school cleaning, as well as emphasis on student hand washing and social distancing.