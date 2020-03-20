Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Coast school student, family being tested for coronavirus

Christian Berechree
by
20th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FRASER COAST school student and their family are being tested for coronavirus.

A spokeswoman for St Mary's College, Maryborough, confirmed a letter had been sent home advising parents of the situation.

The Chronicle has seen a copy of the letter, written by school principal Stephan le Roux.

It says the family members had submitted themselves to Queensland Health for testing and were now self-isolating. 

"There is little likelihood of transmission within our school and I have not been advised of the need for other students or staff to be isolated at this time," the letter reads.

The school spokeswoman said the testing was routine and there was a "slim chance" the results would be positive.

The family will let the school know as soon as the results come back.

The spokeswoman said she understood the student was continuing learning from home.

Meanwhile, the school has a "strict policy" in place regarding hygiene, cleanliness and communication during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

This includes a significant increase in school cleaning, as well as emphasis on student hand washing and social distancing.

More Stories

coronavirus fcschools
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Ikea to close 22 stores

    Ikea to close 22 stores
    • 20th Mar 2020 3:19 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        premium_icon Major change to council rates to ease virus burden

        News Fraser Coast Regional Council announces range of virus relief measures

        Coronavirus “dropped business by a third,” at Coast cafe

        premium_icon Coronavirus “dropped business by a third,” at Coast cafe

        News Restaurant manager Russell Czinege says coronavirus has severely impacted his cafe...

        VIRUS RELIEF: Commercial fees cut at Bay airport

        premium_icon VIRUS RELIEF: Commercial fees cut at Bay airport

        News Airport fees waived and business permits extended

        Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike crash

        premium_icon Person airlifted in 'serious condition' after motorbike...

        News A person has been airlifted in a serious condition after motorcycle accident