Coast school to join initiative building bright futures

By the end of Term 1, the program will also be operating in Proserpine, Toolooa, Urangan at Hervey Bay, Nanango and Palm Beach-Currumbin State High Schools.

By the end of Term 1, the program will also be operating in Proserpine, Toolooa, Urangan at Hervey Bay, Nanango and Palm Beach-Currumbin State High Schools.

A Fraser Coast school is set to join an initiative, piloted in Townsville, that helps young Queenslanders transition from school to work or further study.

Education Minister Grace Grace this week announced the latest wave of schools to join the successful Link and Launch initiative.

Ms Grace and Member for Thuringowa Aaron Harper were at Kirwan State High School, where they met Link and Launch officers and some of the young local success stories who had benefited.

Kirwan was one of four pilot schools to start the program in 2019, alongside Woodridge State High in Brisbane, Redbank Plains State High at Ipswich and Bundaberg State High.

"It's great to see that school leavers who are having difficulty in making the transition from high school to the next phase of life are being helped with this creative, individualised approach," Ms Grace said.

"Link and Launch has assisted more than 360 young people moving on to jobs or further training or study."

Member for Thuringowa Aaron Harper said Link and Launch had been a great success at Kirwan, where more than 50 students had been assisted to find jobs or further education and training opportunities after leaving school.

"It can be a real challenge to navigate your way through the range of post-school study, training and work options and the Link and Launch crew are making a tangible difference for our young school leavers," he said.

Following the 2019 pilot, another 10 schools joined in 2020 - including Northern Beaches and Townsville State High Schools, with another 10 joining for 2021.

Of the new 2021 schools, Link and Launch services have already commenced at Woree in Cairns, Morayfield, Wilsonton in Toowoomba, Lowood and Beenleigh State High Schools.

By the end of Term 1, the program will also be operating in Proserpine, Toolooa, Urangan at Hervey Bay, Nanango and Palm Beach-Currumbin State High Schools.

Kirwan State High School Principal Meredith Wenta said Link and Launch was a welcome addition to her school.

"Link and Launch services have helped us support young people who have completed Year 12, but who have not been able to find their pathway to work or further study," she said.

"Navigating a pathway can be difficult for some young people, and Link and Launch supports our Year 12 completers to understand what's available to them, and how to get on track for a bright future."