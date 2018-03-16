Coast schools unite to say 'Bullying? No way'

ENOUGH is enough.

This is the message schools across the Fraser Coast are desperate to deliver in a bid eradicate bullying.

On Friday, the region's schools held their own individual campaigns for National Day Against Bullying.

Student coordinator at Urangan High School, Julia Saunders said holding such events allowed students to bind together and take a proactive stand against bullying.

"Students need to know bullying just isn't on," she said.

"This is a great way to get the message out there."

She said students got crafty in their bid to spread the message by setting up a number of stations with different activities to participate in.

Students could make friendship bracelets, write thank you scrolls, spread positive messages on paddle pop sticks, make a pledge against bullying and paint their hands to create a "together canvas".

Maryborough State High School teachers shared their own bullying stories anonymously to students, illustrating how bullying can affect anyone.

A video displaying some of the stories many teachers had on a piece of paper brought a powerful message of resilience to students.

Hervey Bay High not only had special events for Day Against Bullying, they introduced Random Acts of Kindness throughout the month of March where students took part in three separate kindness events.

"At our school, it's all about treating everyone with dignity and respect and treating others how you would want to be treated," said teacher Stacey Josh said.

"It's important to treat everyone fairly and politely no matter who you're surrounded by."