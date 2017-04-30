Fraser Coast scooter rider wins national pro title

MARYBOROUGH teenager Dylan Sinclair has won the Australian Scooter Association Pro division title.

Sinclair scored 264 points to claim the national crown, beating closest rival Dylan Morrison by just two points.

Sinclair burst onto the world stage last year when he schooled his fellow Pro Scooter Series' amateur competitors in his first-ever pro event.

Initially set to compete in the 16-and-under category, a discussion with Rock Off Hervey Bay's Tim Earle saw Sinclair make the decision to compete against the professionals in the last 20 minutes before registration closed.

Sinclair continued his sweet run of form at the ASA Queensland titles earlier this year.

He not only won the state title, but also received the "Golden Ticket", which grants him a place at the World Championships in Barcelona, Spain, inn June.

Rock Off Hervey Bay took a crew of six riders to The Bunker in Melbourne, Victoria, for the national titles.