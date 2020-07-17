Coast SES volunteers $80k better prepared for emergencies

The Burrum Heads SES group volunteers have been given a boost to their ability to respond to emergencies.

The Burrum Heads SES group volunteers have been given a boost to their ability to respond to emergencies.

AN $80,000 project will ensure a local emergency response group is able to respond quicker than ever before.

The Burrum Heads SES group has been given a new response vehicle and driveway upgrade.

SES Local Controller Alex Smith said the new vehicle and driveway would enhance the group’s response capability.

“The all-weather access will allow heavy vehicles such as fire trucks to enter the compound and use the SES shed as a staging area during bushfire events,” he said.

The upgrades were funded by the Disaster Management Levy.

Funds raised by the levy are used by the council to develop and maintain its disaster management capabilities.

The funds are used to upgrade facilities used during a disaster, help with the running costs of Fraser Coast SES groups, purchase equipment to improve theouncil’s preparations and response to natural disasters, and maintain the region’s early warning network.

Mayor and chairman of the Local Disaster Management Group, George Seymour, said SES volunteers played a vital role in our communities.

“They are the first to respond in times of need and ensure their communities are resilient so they can recover quickly after a natural disaster,” Cr Seymour said.