Coast set to shiver as temperatures drop

A COLD snap is set to hit the Fraser Coast on Saturday, which could see maximum temperatures fall close to record lows.

Temperatures have been below average this week in both cities, with highs of 19 to 22 degrees recorded in Hervey Bay and Maryborough this week, below the May average of 24 to 25 degrees.

Cool, drier air coming through will see those temperatures drop even further.

Forecaster Shane Kennedy said rain was also likely across the region, though not in the amounts initially thought.

Between 10 to 20mm was originally expected, but now he said that was likely to be closer to 5mm.

"The cloud band will stay a bit further north than first expected," Mr Kennedy said.

Maximum temperatures are likely to reach about 17 degrees on Saturday, which Mr Kennedy said was within sight of the record set for lowest maximum in both cities in May.

Neighbouring city Bundaberg could see a new record set, he said.

Low temperatures are likely to be about 9 to 10 degrees, possibly dropping to about seven degrees on Sunday.

Much-needed rain has fallen across the Fraser Coast this month.

So far in May, 54mm has fallen in Hervey Bay and 36mm has fallen in Maryborough.

The average rainfall for May is 90mm in Hervey Bay and 77mm in Maryborough.

The cooler weather follows a cold snap earlier in the month that almost set a new record for coldest May day in Hervey Bay.

The temperature dropped to 4.1 degrees at 6.05am on May 2, almost equalling the record of 4 degrees set in 2000.

It was the coldest day of the year so far on the Fraser Coast.