Coast shines at magical chic picnic event

SHINING like a pearl on the sand, Diner en Blanc's all-white dress code heralded something elegant and rare on the weekend.

The exclusive "chic picnic” had more than 300 guests from across the region, some even travelling from Bundaberg to take part in the event.

The second year running on the Fraser Coast, host Nshara Kingston said this year's secret location dazzled guests when it was revealed to be set at Pier Park.

"It is so good to see something that is named Fraser Coast and includes all the region, not just Hervey Bay or Maryborough but both,” she said.

"It brings people from all over the community together because Diner en Blanc is really about meeting new people, having fun and creating connections.

"It was a lot of fun to dance and talk and check out all the white outfits and table decorations.

There were a lot of new faces this year and it was great to see their reaction, it was all positive.”

Guests, who had to be invited by previous members or put on a waiting list, were picked up on buses and taken to a secret location.

Guests had the option to bring their own food or pre-purchase hampers and alcohol from a caterer to pick up on arrival.