Coast shines in spotlight as athletes descend into region

FROM the Bayswater Hotel deck, patrons had an perfect view of Bay Break events, including yesterday's triathlon.

The pub served as the headquarters of the two-day sports festival, featuring competitors from far and wide.

Hotel duty manager Teena Whitson said many of the competitors dropped by after their heat for a feed to recharge.

Starting from Friday night, hotel staff were flat out serving the many customers coming through the doors.

"The festival is getting bigger and bigger each year,” Ms Whitson said.

"Obviously, we were quite busy. The atmosphere was fantastic.”

Ranging from top notch athletes to beginners starting out their fitness journey, there were plenty of people to cheer for.

The event had an all-abilities section too - a 2km walk/run that anyone could enter.

Recent road works provided a smooth and ideal pavement for runners in some of the sections.

The Urangan Pier was also used as a track.

For some of our future top athletes, the triathlon was no doubt their first of many competitive events of this type.

An under-8 triathlon featured a 500m swim, 2km bike and a 500m run.

The Esplanade was buzzing with families enjoying the weather at the weekend, making use of our beach-side facilities.