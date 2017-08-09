Coast shivers through freezing morning, but no new record

FRASER Coast residents shivered through a near-zero degree morning on Wednesday.

Maryborough dropped to 2 degrees about 6.30am, while the mercury dipped to 4.4 degrees in Hervey Bay.

While both were far below average the average August temperatures, the Bureau of Meteorology's David Crock said it did not set any record.

"There's a really dry air mass which is getting to the coast, and that allows the temperature the drop," the meteorologist said.

"(In Hervey Bay), the water acts as a moderating influence so it doesn't drop the temperature as far (as inland)."

Mr Crock said the cool nights could continue for at least a few more nights.

The temperature is forecast to drop to five degrees in Maryborough on Thursday morning, with night temperatures to remain in single digits until next week.

Hervey Bay's minimum is forecast to be 10 degrees most nights for the next week.

The nights might be cool but the days are beginning to heat up, as Maryborough could face a near-30 degree day on Saturday.

But if you're in need of precipitation, Mr Crock had bad news.

"There's nothing in the outlook at all," Mr Crock said.