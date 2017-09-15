Coast shivers through surprisingly cold morning

IT WAS not a good morning for Fraser Coast residents to sleep with a window open.

The thermometer crashed to below three degrees in the early hours of Friday morning in Hervey Bay, with a below-zero apparent temperature at 5.30am.

It hit 3.9 degrees in Maryborough at 6am.

The temperature in both Fraser Coast towns more than doubled within the next hour as the mercury rose towards the predicted maximums of 24 (Hervey Bay) and 26 (Maryborough).

Today's forecast, like much of the next seven days, is fine and sunny.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Diana Eadie didn't have too much good news for those who need rain.

"We have had a very dry winter, and we're not forecasting anything in the next week,” Miss Eadie said.

"We're not expecting any significant rainfall.

"There is a 20% chance for a light shower next Thursday but if it eventuates it will only be 0.1-0.2mm.”

The Fraser Coast recorded its driest winter since 2003.

Since June 1, there has been only 44.8mm of rainfall recorded in Hervey Bay and 42.6mm in Maryborough.