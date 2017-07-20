Coast shoppers get in early to start Christmas buying

Princess Zara: Meet one of the Fraser Coast's 'ugly' dogs

AS events across the region celebrate Christmas in July we asked if you've started planning for the main event already.

A shout-out on Facebook revealed some organised shoppers have lay-buy orders for Christmas presents already.

Suzie Porter has lay-buys at Kmart and Big W for the kids for some of the smaller gifts.

"This year Santa is bringing motorbikes and a horse so obviously with such luxury big ticket items, budgeting is key," she said.

The Fraser Coast mum said she would get her Christmas food and booze early in December.

Jodie Tangikara has plans to open a Christmas account next year to cover presents and food.

She also lay-buys mid year and pays off fortnightly until Christmas.

Sharon Jean Mason puts money into a Christmas club every week which covers presents and food.

The Fraser Coast's Tracy Evans celebrates Christmas in July.

Alanis Kidman is so organised she has presents wrapped already.

