Coast singer fights for life after frightening diagnosis

AUSTRALIA Day award recipient, Commonwealth Games baton bearer and and much-loved Fraser Coast singer Keri McInerney is fighting for her life in a Brisbane hospital.

The 2016 Australia Day winner of the Cultural Award suffered a brain aneurysm behind her eye and will now undergo surgery in Brisbane.

Ms McInerney released a heartfelt statement to thank the community for their well wishes during this battle.

"I just ask everyone to keep me in their prayers and I really hope I can get through this tough time in my life," Ms McInerney said.

"I never thought this would happen to me.

"Thank you everyone, for your many kind messages and phone calls. I love you all."

Keri and her family thanked everyone for the kind words of support.

"It's overwhelming to feel so much love right now."

Ms McInerney was one of Hervey Bay's Queen's baton bearer for the Commonwealth Games earlier this year.

She will be in the hands of brain surgeon Dr Campbell at the Mater Hospital in Brisbane.