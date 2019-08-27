Menu
Two people have been caught speeding on the Fraser Coast on the first day of Road Safety Week.
Coast speedsters make poor start to Road Safety Week

Jessica Lamb
27th Aug 2019 11:26 AM
IN A poor start to Road Safety Week, two motorists were caught speeding more than 40km/h over the limit along Fraser Coast roads.

A 22-year-old Maryborough man was caught on the Bruce Hwy at Duckinwilla near Howard about 3.40pm yesterday, travelling at 145km/h in a 100km/h zone.

A 22-year-old Gladstone woman was also caught on the Bruce Hwy at Bauple about 8.38pm yesterday, travelling at 148km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Neither driver could offer a lawful reason for their excessive speed.

They were both fined $1245, lost eight demerit points and had their licenses suspended for six months.

