Coast speedsters make poor start to Road Safety Week
IN A poor start to Road Safety Week, two motorists were caught speeding more than 40km/h over the limit along Fraser Coast roads.
A 22-year-old Maryborough man was caught on the Bruce Hwy at Duckinwilla near Howard about 3.40pm yesterday, travelling at 145km/h in a 100km/h zone.
A 22-year-old Gladstone woman was also caught on the Bruce Hwy at Bauple about 8.38pm yesterday, travelling at 148km/h in a 100km/h zone.
Neither driver could offer a lawful reason for their excessive speed.
They were both fined $1245, lost eight demerit points and had their licenses suspended for six months.