Police guard the scene of an alleged stabbing.
News

COAST STABBING: Two in hospital after public path knifing

Jessica Grewal
Jessica Cook
13th Oct 2020 1:14 PM
TWO people are in hospital after an alleged stabbing incident in Hervey Bay.

Emergency Services were called to the public path on Boat Harbour Drive, near the Robert St intersection, about 11.20am.

 

Police at the scene of an alleged stabbing.
The Chronicle understands a female, aged 28 and a male, 38 both suffered knife wounds and the female is assisting police with their inquiries.

It's also understood the pair knew each other.

Crime scene investigators are scouring the scene where belongings can be seen strewn across the path and a knife has been bagged for examination.

If you need help phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

