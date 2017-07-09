Coast student donates 400 bubble wands to regional kids

Mayana Friend with one of the 400 bubble wands donated to the children in the rural town of Normanton.

WHEN she first visited the small rural town of Normanton in Queensland's shire of Carpentaria, eight-year-old Mayana Friend hardly expected a bubble wand would make such a difference in the lives of the town's indigenous children.

But she got to see it for herself when she organised 400 of the toys to be donated to the children when she visited the town on a mission trip.

The Riverside Christian College student organised the donation after visiting the town in 2016, noticing how much fun the young kids had with the toys.

After a concerted effort from her fellow students and encouragement by the school's principal, hundreds of bubble wands were donated to the town during one of the school's mission trips in June.

Normanton children were delighted with the donated bubble wands from Riverside Christian College. Contributed

Mum Zoey, who attended the trip as a supervisor, said the kids could hardly contain themselves upon seeing the toys.

"They really came out of the woodwork to see them, to play with the bubbles,” Ms Friend said.

"She (Mayana) thought it would be a good idea to take a number of bubble wands over after seeing how the children went nuts for them.”

Ms Friend said it was a welcome donation to the town's PCYC, as the children were unable to buy toys unless they trekked to Mt Isa - some 498km away.

"It's a different world, a real eye opener for many of the students on the trip,” she said.

"It's great to see them breaking barriers with something as simple as bubble wands... I'm so proud.”