Coast students share in $70k of academic prizes

Amie Pennisi receives the Fraser Coast Anglican College Prize in Education for highest achieving second or third year Fraser Coast Bachelor of Education student from Principal Joe Wright at USC's recent graduation ceremony.

Amie Pennisi receives the Fraser Coast Anglican College Prize in Education for highest achieving second or third year Fraser Coast Bachelor of Education student from Principal Joe Wright at USC's recent graduation ceremony. Contributed

NINETEEN Fraser Coast students have earned a financial boost from major scholarships and academic prizes to help them pursue their dream careers.

More than $70,000 were awarded to high academic performers and those in need of financial support at USC's Fraser Coast campus.

Funded by USC, Fraser Coast businesses, organisations and individuals, the money helps to cover costs such as tuition fees, textbooks, placements and study-related travel.

WELL-DESERVED: First-year student Oliva Hay is presented with Rod Stringer Tourism Scholarship from USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill during a recent graduation ceremony. Contributed

Alia Dean, a first-year nursing science student, received a $20,000 USC Chancellor's Merit Scholarship.

USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill invited new donors and sponsors to partner with the university to help make a difference to the lives of regional students.

"There is a growing need to offer extra support as more people on the Fraser Coast embrace tertiary study,” Prof Hill said.

"Enrolments at USC Fraser Coast continue to increase, and this presents a great opportunity for individuals, businesses and community groups to encourage and inspire regional students along their education journey.”

Donations to USC for scholarships, bursaries and academic prizes are fully tax deductible and 100 per cent of donations goes directly to assist students.

Scholarship, bursary and prize recipients include: