Coast students share in $70k of academic prizes
NINETEEN Fraser Coast students have earned a financial boost from major scholarships and academic prizes to help them pursue their dream careers.
More than $70,000 were awarded to high academic performers and those in need of financial support at USC's Fraser Coast campus.
Funded by USC, Fraser Coast businesses, organisations and individuals, the money helps to cover costs such as tuition fees, textbooks, placements and study-related travel.
Alia Dean, a first-year nursing science student, received a $20,000 USC Chancellor's Merit Scholarship.
USC Vice-Chancellor Professor Greg Hill invited new donors and sponsors to partner with the university to help make a difference to the lives of regional students.
"There is a growing need to offer extra support as more people on the Fraser Coast embrace tertiary study,” Prof Hill said.
"Enrolments at USC Fraser Coast continue to increase, and this presents a great opportunity for individuals, businesses and community groups to encourage and inspire regional students along their education journey.”
Donations to USC for scholarships, bursaries and academic prizes are fully tax deductible and 100 per cent of donations goes directly to assist students.
Scholarship, bursary and prize recipients include:
- Alia Dean, USC Chancellor's Merit Scholarship - $20,000
- Lisa Weldon, Michelle Coop and Faith Polizzi, Thompson Study Support Scholarship, up to $14,000 per student.
- Olivia Hay, Rod Stringer Tourism Scholarship - $5,000
- Annaleisa Hinchcliffe, U3A Merit Bursary - $2,000
- Tyla Deeley, Rod Stringer Prize for highest achieving student in Tourism, Leisure and Special Interest - $1,000
- Karmen Plajnsek, Freemasons of Hervey Bay Bursary for high achieving first year Fraser Coast nursing student - $1,000
- Asha Sara and Alicia Green, Lucy Harris Nursing Bursary - $1,000 per student
- Deborah Young, USC Study Support Bursary - $2,000
- Rahni Smoother, Thompson Study Support Bursary - $2,000
- Amie Pennisi, Fraser Coast Anglican College Prize in Education for highest achieving second or third year Fraser Coast Bachelor of Education student - $500
- Beke Koehn, Drew Stephenson Chartered Accountants Prize for highest achieving first year accounting student - $500
- Lauren Bosley, Inner Wheel Club and Rotary Club of Hervey Bay Prize in Nursing -$500
- Bobby-Lee Hale, Rotary Club of Hervey Bay City Prize for highest achievement in Nursing Practice Foundations - $500
- Leanne Berghuis, Wildlife Queensland Fraser Coast Prize for highest achieving student in Endangered Animals and Conservation - $500
- Louise Ould, Sea FM Prize for highest achieving USC student in Marketing Communication - $500
- Rahima Bowyer, Anita Pitcher Prize for highest achieving USC student in Services Marketing - $500